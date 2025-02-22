FY2025 EPS Estimates for CareTrust REIT Decreased by Wedbush

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 65,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.84%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.