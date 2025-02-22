Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Gartner by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total transaction of $2,620,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares in the company, valued at $266,965,657.14. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,690 shares of company stock worth $2,981,025 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $487.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

