GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $647,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,510. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.