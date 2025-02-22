Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,708,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after buying an additional 580,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.