GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

