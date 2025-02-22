Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after acquiring an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 596.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 65,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,663.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 244.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $13,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive
In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of GPI opened at $451.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.77 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.
Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
