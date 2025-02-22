Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $408.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $385.58 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.48, for a total transaction of $423,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,278.28. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,820. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

