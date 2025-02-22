Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.15 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

