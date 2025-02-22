Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 79,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HURN stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

