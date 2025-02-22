Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.52% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

