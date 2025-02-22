Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224,395 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,995.46. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,175 shares of company stock worth $1,471,087. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

