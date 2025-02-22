Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

