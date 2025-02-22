IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 266.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average is $216.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

