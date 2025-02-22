iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.