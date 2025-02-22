iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,160,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,007,000 after buying an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

