J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

