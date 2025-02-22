J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,328 The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.35 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

