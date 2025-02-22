J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $265.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.16 and a fifty-two week high of $274.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.