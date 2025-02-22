J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,724 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $43,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.31. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.