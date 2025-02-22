J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.03.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.