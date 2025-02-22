J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

