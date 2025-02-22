J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 505.56%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.