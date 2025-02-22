J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.