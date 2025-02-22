J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $754.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.48. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $609.40 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

