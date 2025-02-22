J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $197,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,515 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 63.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,993 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 335.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,699 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 151,507 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 19.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

