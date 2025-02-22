J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,358,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $61.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.