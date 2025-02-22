J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $243,000 in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Putnam BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBDC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBDC opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

