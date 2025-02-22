J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $69,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,344,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,776,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,089,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,265,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 294,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,081.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,056,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 212,407 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

