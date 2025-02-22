J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $71,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,101.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.94 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.