J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

