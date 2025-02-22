J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.