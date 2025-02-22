J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Attessa Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,039,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

