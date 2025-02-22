J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.