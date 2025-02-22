J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,027 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

