J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,200 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $359.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

