J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

