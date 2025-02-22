J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

