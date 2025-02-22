J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 27,775 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

