J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

ITB opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

