J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,514,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,304,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,541,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

