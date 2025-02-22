J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 330 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

