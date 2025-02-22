J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $8,072,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,284,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,539,963.72. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

