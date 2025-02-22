J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

PLG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $133.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.78. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.