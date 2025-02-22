J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 737,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Stock Down 0.8 %

SFL stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

