J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

