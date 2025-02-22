JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 58,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

