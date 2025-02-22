JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

