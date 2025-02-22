Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Kirby worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterfall, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX

