Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 252.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $322,217.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares in the company, valued at $344,573.70. The trade was a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. This trade represents a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,181 shares of company stock worth $2,851,426 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

