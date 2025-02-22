Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2,035.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.