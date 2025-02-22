Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Penumbra’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $292.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 860.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.